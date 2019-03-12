In an effort to boost the local blood supply, donors visited the Vitalant bloodmobile Tuesday in Santa Maria during a city-sponsored drive.
Held three times a year, the blood drives have resulted in the donation of at least 1,150 pints of blood in the past 15 years, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. The drives, which average 23 participants each, are open to city employees and any member of the public who wishes to donate.
On Tuesday afternoon, the bloodmobile was in the parking lot near Paul Nelson Aquatics Center along South McClelland Street, directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
Van de Kamp said all donated blood stays local and goes to help cancer patients, newborns, victims of car accidents and others that need blood transfusions.
“The really comforting thing for me is the donor may not ever know who the recipient is, but the recipient will forever be grateful that there are people willing to donate,” he said.
City Director of Human Resources Jayne Anderson was among the city employees who donated blood.
“This is probably my fifth or sixth time donating,” she said. “My fiance has a kidney transplant — he’s 42 years with his kidney, so I like being a helpful donor.”
Anderson said the process of donating is far easier than many people realize.
“It’s really quick, it’s painless,” she said. “Before I did it, I always thought, ‘It takes a long time and you’re weak afterwards.’ But it’s not. It only takes a few minutes and you feel good after doing it.”
Anderson also noted the need for blood in the area.
“Every time I donate, I get a text message from blood services just a week or two later saying my blood has been used for someone in the hospital and I always feel good about that,” she said. “You know that you helped save a life somewhere. That’s rewarding.”