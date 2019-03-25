Hoping to make use of a long-vacant lot, the Santa Maria Planning Commission on Wednesday approved plans for an 85-townhome, gated community located in the southwest part of the city.
The project, called SerraMonte Townhomes, will be located at the southwest corner of Carmen Lane and South Blosser Road. The project site is a total of 7.7 acres, and developer Barbara Bethel is proposing 85 townhomes on a 6.5-acre portion.
The proposed architecture of the townhomes features a Mediterranean aesthetic with landscaped paseos separating buildings that face each other. The townhomes will be contained in 27 two-story buildings, including duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes. All of the units will have either two-bedroom or three-bedroom floor plans.
On Wednesday, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to move the project to the City Council for final approval.
Surrounded by residences to the west and north, the project site sits across the street from the Community Health Centers offices. The land is zoned for commercial and light manufacturing, but Bethel is requesting that the city rezone the land to high-density residential.
On Wednesday, two people who live near the site took issue with the proposed zoning change, explaining they bought their homes with the understanding that the neighboring land would be for a small commercial development.
“These 5- to 10-acre commercial sites are just not able to compete with a big commercial center,” Urban Planning Concept's Laurie Tamura. “So do you leave the property vacant and wait and see what happens with the Betteravia commercial development or do you come up with something that will provide an upper-end townhome project that would be a benefit to the community instead of a vacant lot?”
Tamura said Bethel had tried to design several commercial developments for the site, but none were able to gather interest from tenants.
“I do sympathize with the adjacent residents in terms of the buildings that are going to be looking over, potentially, into their homes,” Commissioner Esau Blanco said, adding that fencing could possibly mitigate the impact to neighbors.
Commissioner Robert Dickerson said he sympathized with the neighbors but understood that there were few viable options for the developer using the existing zoning.
“It’s a good-looking project,” Dickerson said. “I do feel for the homeowners, but I also recognize if certain land doesn’t pencil out one way or another, the question is what are you going to do with it? In this case, I think this kind of nice community is being put together and I’m hopeful that it won’t have too much of an impact on you guys.”
Bethel’s project will exceed the city’s landscape requirement of 20 percent of the total development area, by providing 70,830 square feet of landscaped space on a 271,731 square feet project. The parking also exceeds requirements under municipal code. While only 43 parking spaces are required, the proposal includes 69 guest parking spots. Proposed garages will meet the requirement for 170 covered parking spaces.