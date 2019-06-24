A proposed 58-home subdivision in southeast Santa Maria got approval from city planners Wednesday after the developer made modifications to ease the concerns about traffic flow voiced by nearby residents.
The project calls for 58 single-family homes, a basin and open space area to be built on a 13.2-acre lot off Santa Maria Way, wedged in between Valley Christian Academy and an existing subdivision. The density of the project is 4.4 units per acre.
The developer, Eric Northman, will be constructing both one- and two-story homes that will sit on lots ranging from 6,000 to 13,000 square feet. The houses would range from 2,300 to 2,900 square feet.
During a study session earlier this year, Planning Commissioners asked Northman to see if the project could be modified to create additional access to Santa Maria Way in response to concerns from neighbors about traffic flow.
In the initial plan, the Rolling Hills subdivision and Northman’s development would share one access to Santa Maria Way through Dauphin Street.
In addition, commissioners asked that the project plans be modified to reduce the need for setback and lot size reductions.
Since its initial submission for review, the project has gone from a 61-home project to a 58-home project, and a right-in, right-out access to Santa Maria Way was added.
On Wednesday, commissioners approved the modified plans for the project and recommended that the City Council approve a general plan amendment to reduce the minimum lot size needed for each home.
Noting that Northman said he was open to adding a left turn, Commissioner Maribel Hernandez asked if the city had considered requesting it.
Principal Civil Engineer David Beas said the Public Works Department considered adding a left turn to the new road but decided against it.
It would an additional conflict point on a busy street and, since none of the traffic studies produced findings that the left turn was necessary, it was an unnecessary risk for the city, Beas said.
“Because of the fact that [findings for the left turn] were not identified the concern is, obviously, liability,” he said. “If the city so chooses to support that and, heaven forbid, something were to happen, it would not be good for the city.”
Commission Chair Robert Dickerson thanked Northman for his willingness to make changes to address the concerns of commissioners and neighbors.
“I can see you’re trying to do a good thing here, and for me, I’ll support this project,” he said.