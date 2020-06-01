City officials denounce Town Center vandalism, laud peaceful protest

"Everybody took off in a dead sprint towards the mall ... I was with my wife and 12-year-old daughter and we ran after them and I saw the guys smashing the Macy’s window," he said. "They went back and I thought they’re going for the Red Robin, by the time I got there the door had been smashed and people were already in [the mall]."

Vargas said he began praying out loud and pleading with individuals entering the mall not to participate in the looting, with his wife, Rachel, and daughter, Alicia, also admonished members of the crowd.

"There I was rebuking and calling upon their nature, I was appealing to them, saying, 'This has nothing to do George Floyd,' and then I went in on them with, 'This is our city,'" Vargas said.

He said although some continued to enter the mall and carry out clothes from Rue 21, he was surprised to see some people turn away. When police arrived the crowd eventually dissipated.

Response from city officials

At a Monday press conference, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino praised the peaceful gathering earlier Sunday and spoke out against those who caused vandalism, implementing a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. city curfew through June 8.