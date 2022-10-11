The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering free landscape burlaps and sprinklers for city customers.

The promotion is to remind homeowners to "Go Green in the Fall" by pulling weeds and collecting clippings to spruce up the landscape, adjusting irrigation clocks in accordance with city watering restrictions and regularly checking irrigation sprinklers and outdoor faucets to address potential leaks. 

Residents will receive one 7-by-7 foot landscape burlap and three MPR1000 rotator sprinklers with anti-leak sprinkler bodies. The landscape burlap can be used to gather yard clippings, branches, leaves and other green waste from the yard or garden and easily transfer them to the organics/green waste container or compost pile.

