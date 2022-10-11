The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering free landscape burlaps and sprinklers for city customers.
The promotion is to remind homeowners to "Go Green in the Fall" by pulling weeds and collecting clippings to spruce up the landscape, adjusting irrigation clocks in accordance with city watering restrictions and regularly checking irrigation sprinklers and outdoor faucets to address potential leaks.
Residents will receive one 7-by-7 foot landscape burlap and three MPR1000 rotator sprinklers with anti-leak sprinkler bodies. The landscape burlap can be used to gather yard clippings, branches, leaves and other green waste from the yard or garden and easily transfer them to the organics/green waste container or compost pile.
The MPR1000 rotator sprinklers can be used to maximize water efficiency and slow evaporation. A product instruction guide and adjustment tool are included with the promotion to aid in the retrofit and/or installation of the sprinklers.
Santa Maria customers should contact the Utilities Department to reserve their promotion while supplies last by calling (805) 925-0951, ext. 7270, Monday-Friday, and scheduling an appointment for pickup. Requests are limited to one promotional package per household while supplies last.
Complimentary indoor recycle bins for businesses
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering indoor recycle bins for Santa Maria businesses to promote recycling. The bins can be used around the workplace and are ideal for under desks.
Businesses can select from two options of bins: a tall, wall-hugger or a smaller option for paper recyclables.
A limit to three of any combination per business are available while supplies last. Bins are available only to businesses with city trash and recycling collection services, and verification is required.
Contact the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951, ext. 7270, Monday-Friday to request containers and schedule an appointment for a no-contact pickup.