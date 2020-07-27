City of Solvang actively recruiting for branding and design committee members

The City of Solvang has announced the recruitment process for the city's new Branding & Design Committee which will replace the Solvang Board of Architectural Review, originally adopted by a council resolution in 1993. The priority filing deadline is set for Aug. 17.

In the announcement, the City states that a total of five members will be selected from a qualified pool of applicants. If the city does not receive the required number of qualified applicants or if the council elects to extend the deadline to seek additional candidates, a new filing deadline will be publicly posted.

Applications will be submitted to the City Council for first review and appointment consideration, at the first Regular Meeting of the Solvang City Council following the priority filing deadline.

Xenia Bradford, Solvang’s City Manager, said the newly formed committee will first be tasked with creating design guidelines that extend the term for the current Copenhagen Drive street closure. The downtown closure was initiated back in March to

with the anticipation that will be needed for at least another six to twelve months,” said

The new BDC shall consist of five (5) members. All applications received will be screened for qualifications and the City Council will select members, by consensus, from the qualified applicants. The current term of all five members of the Committee shall expire on December 31 of each year.