City of Santa Maria to hold COVID-19 informational event Wednesday

The City of Santa Maria will hold a virtual informational session about COVID-19 on Wednesday at noon, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said Tuesday. 

The event will be held over Facebook live on the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Facebook page, where city staff will answer questions about COVID-19 submitted by community members, van de Kamp said. 

Those wishing to submit questions can email van de Kamp at mvandekamp@cityofsantamaria.org.

To view the live virtual event, visit facebook.com/smrecandparks at noon. 

