City of Santa Maria to hold City Council meeting tonight

The Santa Maria City Council will meet tonight to discuss a number of topics, and receive an update on the spread of the coronavirus in the city starting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
You can read the agenda for Tuesday's meeting below.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic the City Council Chambers will not be open to the public.
You can watch tonight's City Council meeting on the City of Santa Maria's YouTube page here, https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLN7bMlSUIgZeGyM57KCt4RkzjEFZuGi78
If you wish to address the City Council, you may submit comments via email by 3 p.m. on Tuesday (the day of the meeting).
Please submit comments to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityofsantamaria.org. Your comments will be provided to the City Council, and summarized into the record at the meeting.
Reporter Laura Place will be covering tonight's meeting. You can read her story in the Santa Maria Times or on SantaMariaTimes.com
