City of Santa Maria seeks feedback about local transit needs

Santa Maria residents are invited to give feedback regarding unmet needs for Santa Maria Area Transit until Nov. 26 by sending in written comments or participating in a Nov. 19 virtual workshop.

Comments can be submitted via email to smatcomments@cityofsantamaria.org, over the phone at 805-925-0951, ext. 2170, or mailed as a hard copy to the following address: City of Santa Maria, 110 S. Pine St., Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458.

The virtual Unmet Needs Transit Workshop will take place at 5 p.m., with registration required beforehand. Registration is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xVtMrysnSf-3Rxecx0D3wQ.

For more information, contact the Transit Division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.

