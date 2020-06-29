You are the owner of this article.
City of Santa Maria receives donation of 240 gallons of hand sanitizer
City of Santa Maria receives donation of 240 gallons of hand sanitizer

From the June 29 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
The city of Santa Maria has received 240 gallons of hand sanitizer in a donation from ExxonMobil, to be provided for public use at various city facilities.

In April, ExxonMobil began producing hand sanitizer for nationwide distribution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, using its supply of isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient in hand sanitizer, according to an announcement from the gas corporation. 

Distribution of the sanitizer will be handled by the Department of Recreation and Parks, with gallon-sized dispensers provided as more facilities open, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The donated supply will allow the city to spend money on other forms of personal protective equipment, van de Kamp said. 

"The city is grateful for the donation, which staff estimates may be enough for six to nine months, depending on usage," he added. 

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

