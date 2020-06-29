City of Santa Maria receives donation of 240 gallons of hand sanitizer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Santa Maria has received 240 gallons of hand sanitizer in a donation from ExxonMobil, to be provided for public use at various city facilities.

In April, ExxonMobil began producing hand sanitizer for nationwide distribution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, using its supply of isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient in hand sanitizer, according to an announcement from the gas corporation.

Distribution of the sanitizer will be handled by the Department of Recreation and Parks, with gallon-sized dispensers provided as more facilities open, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The donated supply will allow the city to spend money on other forms of personal protective equipment, van de Kamp said.

"The city is grateful for the donation, which staff estimates may be enough for six to nine months, depending on usage," he added.

