DJ Pete Ruiz Jr. left, and DJ John Ortiz from A Class Act Entertainment participated and met with community members Saturday at the Wedding/Quince Expo hosted by the City of Santa Maria Recreation Department.
A bride and groom table by Inspirations Floral & Event Design was displayed at the Veterans Memorial Center during the first annual Wedding/Quince Expo hosted by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
The expo, held Saturday and Sunday, allowed residents planning a wedding, quinceañera, sweet 16 party or other formal event to meet with business owners in those industries.
The expo hosted vendors from varying specialties, including florists, photographers, DJs, venue managers, event planners and caterers. Entry to the event was free and included a welcome bag for the first 50 brides in attendance each day.
