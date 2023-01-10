The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department hosted its first wedding and quinceañera expo at the Veterans Memorial Center where local businesses met with community members planning special events.

The expo, held Saturday and Sunday, allowed residents planning a wedding, quinceañera, sweet 16 party or other formal event to meet with business owners in those industries.

The expo hosted vendors from varying specialties, including florists, photographers, DJs, venue managers, event planners and caterers. Entry to the event was free and included a welcome bag for the first 50 brides in attendance each day.

