The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is accepting honorees for the Hometown Heroes Banner Program for the months of September 2021 to February 2022.
The application for nominees is due by Sept. 1. Eligible candidates include those actively serving in the United States military, veterans of the military, first responders and essential workers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Honorees will be commemorated at a Santa Maria City Council meeting and will be featured on a 3-by-6 banner displayed along the Hometown Heroes corridor on a prominent city street.
The Hometown Heroes program was launched in 2016 as a way to honor those who have served or are serving in the military. This year, the city also seeks to honor local heroes like first responders, health-care professionals and other essential workers striving to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/hth or contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.