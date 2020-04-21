You are the owner of this article.
City of Lompoc seeking input on new playground, fitness equipment at Beattie Park

City of Lompoc seeking input on new playground, fitness equipment at Beattie Park

Beattie Park option 1

This digital image provided by the city of Lompoc shows the first of two options being considered for a new playground and fitness area at Beattie Park.

 Contributed by City of Lompoc

The city of Lompoc is seeking input from the community regarding a new playground and fitness area that is slated to be constructed at Beattie Park.

Community members are encouraged by the city to review detailed information on two different options for the park, then participate in a survey to provide feedback on the choices.

After years of decline, Lompoc's parks could see improvements in 2020

The information is available on a Beattie Park Playground and Fitness Equipment Project webpage at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation/beattie-park-playground-and-fitness-equipment-project/-fsiteid-1.

The website includes photos of the features for both options, as well as virtual video tours.

Beattie Park option 2

This digital image provided by the city of Lompoc shows the second of two options being considered for a new playground and fitness area at Beattie Park.

City staff will use feedback from the survey to help select the best park project choice for the community, according to the city. The survey will remain open through Friday, May 1.

Beattie Park’s playground and fitness equipment will be funded by California Proposition 68 and Community Development Block Grant funding, according to the city.

Beattie Park, which spans 50 acres, is located at East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street. The old playground equipment at the park was removed in July 2019 after it was deemed unsafe.

For more information on the project and/or survey, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8095.

