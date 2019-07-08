Lompoc city leaders are seeking input from the community — via an online survey — to help in the development of a citywide pedestrian and bicycle master plan.
The goals of the plan, according to a Lompoc city spokeswoman, are to assess current conditions within the existing pedestrian and bicycle networks, identify priority needs, and prioritize future improvements. Safety, including safe routes to school, is intended to be an important element of the plan, according to the city.
“This plan's primary focus is along heavily-traveled school routes with high pedestrian and vehicle volumes, higher than average accidents, and higher vehicle speeds, and will prioritize safety improvements at those locations,” read a portion of a statement from Samantha Scroggin, the city’s public information officer.
“In addition, the master plan will serve as a useful tool of information for the public,” the statement continued. “Once completed, the plan can be used to assist with local education and outreach.”
To aid in the plan’s development, the city is asking residents to complete a community survey and review maps and information posted on the city’s website at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/public-works/pedestrian-and-bicycle-master-plan.
The survey itself can be accessed directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RSXVS5L.
Among the survey's 20 questions are: "Where does the city of Lompoc most need walking and/or biking improvements, and what improvements are most needed," and where are missing sidewalks, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings most needed to be constructed?
The survey will be available through Sept. 30.
The pedestrian component of the master plan, according to the city, will identify and prioritize future projects in order to create a pedestrian network that encourages and facilitates walking.
“This plan will seek to improve pedestrian safety and access to popular destinations including schools, shopping centers, employment, public facilities, and parks by assessing needed safety improvements such as sidewalk gap closures and crossing improvements at locations with heavy pedestrian traffic,” read the statement from Scroggin.
The bicycle component of the plan is intended to serve as an update to the 2008 Lompoc Bicycle Transportation Plan, and will assess the projects that have been implemented over the past 11 years. The bicycle component will also prioritize new and updated projects that focus on safety and convenience for high-demand routes, according to the city.
Other stakeholders involved in the project with the city include Lompoc Unified School District, Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley campus, local business leaders, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments staff, the Healthy Lompoc Coalition, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Lompoc, Santa Barbara County Public Works, Caltrans, and community members who support walking and biking.
A project schedule provided by the city calls for a first draft of the plan to go to stakeholders by December. After city staff receives comments and potentially revises the plan, it is set to be presented to the community for review in March 2020. It is slated to go before the Lompoc City Council for possible adoption in May 2020.
In addition to the information on the city website, city staffers plan to be available to discuss the project at several of the weekly Old Town Market gatherings that will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday through Aug. 16, including the “Celebrate Lompoc”-themed night on July 26.