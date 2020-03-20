City of Lompoc piggybacks on state mandate, encourages residents to stay at home

In line with directives from the state, the city of Lompoc on Friday formally asked its residents to remain at home, except for essential needs, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement from the city, which declared a local emergency on Tuesday, came a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a similar order statewide. The order will stay in place until further notice.

Essential services that will be permitted to remain open include gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers' markets, food banks, convenience stores, takeout and delivery from restaurants, banks and laundry services.

Noncompliance with the order could result in a misdemeanor violation, but a statement from the city noted that the Lompoc Police Department "expects our community will willingly comply with the order."

While the city has also announced closures or limited access for many of its facilities, city officials revealed Friday that the city was in the process of developing an Emergency Operations Center at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.