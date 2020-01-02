City of Lompoc offering free Christmas tree pickup, recycling

The city of Lompoc once again is offering free pickup of discarded Christmas trees.

The city’s Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences from Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 10.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Solid waste collection customers should place their trees 3 feet away from their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day during the week of Jan. 6.

Residents who miss the home tree collection still will be able to drop trees off free of charge at the Lompoc City Landfill, 700 Avalon St.

Prior to recycling the trees, all decorations and tree stands must be removed.

Once the trees are collected, West Coast Arborists will grind them into mulch. The mulch will then be used as landscape material throughout the city, according to a city spokeswoman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.