City of Lompoc offering free Christmas tree pickup, recycling

The city of Lompoc once again is offering free pickup of discarded Christmas trees.
The city’s Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences from Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 10.
Solid waste collection customers should place their trees 3 feet away from their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day during the week of Jan. 6.
Residents who miss the home tree collection still will be able to drop trees off free of charge at the Lompoc City Landfill, 700 Avalon St.
Prior to recycling the trees, all decorations and tree stands must be removed.
Once the trees are collected, West Coast Arborists will grind them into mulch. The mulch will then be used as landscape material throughout the city, according to a city spokeswoman.