The city of Lompoc is offering residents a chance to enjoy a hot breakfast with Santa Claus this holiday season.
The breakfast will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. The meal, scheduled for the day after the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade, will include pancakes and sausages. Children and families from throughout the community are invited to attend.
The cost is $5 for children ages 3 to 12, and $8 for attendees 13 and older. Children younger than 3 years old will be admitted free with a paid adult. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult.
Space is limited, so preregistration is recommended. Registration can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.; by calling 805-875-8100; or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
For more information, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.