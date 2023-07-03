In response to the growing presence of sidewalk vending activities, the City of Lompoc has issued a reminder to current and prospective vendors operating within city limits: both a city permit and business tax certificate are required to do business.

Sidewalk vending is defined as selling or distributing food or merchandise from a pushcart, stand, display, pedal-driven cart, wagon, showcase, rack or other non-motorized conveyance, or from one’s person, upon a public sidewalk or other public pedestrian path or within a public park, according to city municipal code 17.404.210(4)(a).

A sidewalk vendor can be either roaming or stationary, the code further states. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

