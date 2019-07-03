A lengthy dispute between the city of Lompoc and a local winery over the business’s ability to host music recitals seems to have reached an amicable conclusion.
Christie Alarcon, a community development program manager with the city, announced during the Lompoc City Council Tuesday that the Lompoc Wine Factory had been issued a temporary use permit, or TUP, earlier that same evening that would allow the business to host private events, including music recitals.
The TUP approval process took more than three months, which caused frustration for Lompoc Wine Factory owner Steve Bridge and Certain Sparks Music owner Randall Sena, who had been planning to hold a recital at the Lompoc Wine Factory in late June. That recital was ultimately canceled, which led several musicians, parents of musicians, and other supporters to raise concerns about city staff and the city’s permitting processes at the June 18 meeting of the Lompoc City Council.
Alarcon, who noted that the TUP issued to the Lompoc Wine Factory was unlike any other that the city has ever issued, said Tuesday that the idea that city staff was opposed to music or children “couldn’t be further from the truth.”
“This TUP application process, this isn’t typical,” she said during a presentation about the issue, which was provided at the request of Councilman Dirk Starbuck. “This isn’t how our TUP applications work; this is not what they are typically used for.”
The TUP issued to the Lompoc Wine Factory contains conditions that must be met and is valid for 12 months. Alarcon noted that TUPs are generally for short-term events that last one to three days, and said the complexities of this particular process are what led to the extended timeline.
Bridge said he was satisfied with the outcome of what he said had been a nine-month ordeal. While the city considered the situation to have begun in March when Bridge first submitted his TUP application, Bridge said he began work on the issue in October 2018 after being notified by the city that he would no longer be allowed to host certain events after a complaint was lodged against his business.
Bridge said Tuesday that he thinks he and the city reached a “good, mutual agreement,” though he said he would like to see the city work more efficiently in these situations.
“In a lot of ways the city staff is handcuffed with the process,” he said. “We need to break those handcuffs if we’re all going to work together and get through this.”
Sena, likewise, expressed gratitude that the situation had been resolved, but also raised concerns with the way the process played out.
“What I came to understand about this process is that there are different departments within the city and oftentimes maybe those departments don’t communicate,” he said.
Sena, a musician and music teacher, likened himself to being the head of the city’s “art department” and said his passion for this issue was rooted in him trying “to go as far as I could for the art department of Lompoc.”
Alarcon noted in her presentation that a lot of the problems with this particular TUP process were based on the Lompoc Wine Factory’s mid-20th century building not meeting certain building and safety codes.
“We really had to watch what we were looking at on this one, because there were groups of people in a building with no fire sprinklers,” she said.
She went on to note that the city needed “to make sure the appropriate conditions were placed on that building to have appropriate exiting, egresses and that the property owner and tenant were aware of their responsibility in regards to maintaining and following that TUP.”
Bridge said he had no problem working to correct safety concerns.
“The Lompoc Wine Factory has never wanted anything but to be safe,” he said.
Alarcon also raised one particular concern regarding the process itself. She said that the estimated cost of staff time to process this TUP was about $3,500, not including the city manager’s time. Further, she said, another $500 was spent on an independent consultant when the city and Bridge could not agree on certain aspects of the permit.
That $4,000 cost, she said, was significantly more than the $349 fee to apply for a TUP. She suggested that the city should look into potentially higher fees to help assure 100% cost recovery on permit applications.
Councilman Starbuck, who noted that the first time trying something is usually the most difficult, said this particular case could pay off on future applications that raise similar concerns.
“I think it’s money well spent,” he said of the staff time. “I think we learned something.”
It was not immediately clear if Certain Sparks Music had rescheduled its recital that was canceled in June.
The next regular meeting of the Lompoc City Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.