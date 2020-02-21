City of Lompoc extends shutoff date for delinquent utility accounts

The city of Lompoc has extended the amount of time it will allow before shutting off delinquent utility accounts, a city spokeswoman announced Friday.
In a change that went into effect this month, the disconnection date for delinquent accounts has been pushed to 60 days from the utility bill’s due date. Previously, delinquent accounts were subject to disconnection about 35 days after the bill’s due date.
The longer grace period for bill pay is in accordance with new legislation coming into effect through Senate Bill 998, according to the city.
As part of the change, the city will no longer grant two-week payment arrangements.
“Utility customers should note that the last day to pay and avoid disconnection is the due date on the late notice,” read a portion of the statement sent Friday by Lompoc spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin. “If customers wait until that date to pay, the account will have a three-month balance. It is recommended that payments be made monthly to avoid getting too far behind.”
Payments made by cash, personal check (no two-party checks), money order, or bank cards with a Visa or MasterCard logo may be made inside Lompoc City Hall during regular business hours.
Payments made by check or money order may also be placed in the utility payment drop box in the parking lot median at Civic Center Plaza outside City Hall. Payments should be in an envelope and include the correct service address and utility account number.
For more information, call the city’s utility department at 805-736-1261.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.