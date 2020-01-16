You are the owner of this article.
City of Lompoc creates informational website for sales tax ballot measure
City of Lompoc creates informational website for sales tax ballot measure

The city of Lompoc has created a website, among other resources, to give residents access to information related to the sales tax measure that will be on the state primary ballot, a city spokeswoman announced Wednesday.

Measure I2020, which will ask voters whether to raise the city’s sales tax by 1%, will be on the March 3 ballot.

The new informational website can be accessed at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/city-clerk/march-3-2020-sales-tax-measure-information.

The move was made “to ensure that the community has access to thorough, accurate information” about the measure, according to the city.

In addition to the website, the city also has created a pamphlet, and will be making other resources available, the spokeswoman said.

The informational pamphlet on Measure I2020 is available on the city’s website, at cityoflompoc.com, and will be sent to city residences, according to the spokeswoman. The pamphlet also can be picked up at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Library and other city facilities.

Measure I2020 would need a simple majority of "yes" votes to pass. If successful, it would raise the city’s sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.75% over the next 15 years.

“Measure I2020 would provide a measured and stable revenue source to fund essential city services, maintain public safety, and help the city maintain its financial viability,” read a portion of a statement from the city.

Santa Barbara County Sales Tax Rate

This table shows the sales tax rate for Santa Barbara County and several individual cities or municipalities in the county. Rates for unincorporated areas like Orcutt or Vandenberg Village would be the county rate of 7.75% unless noted below.

City Sales Tax Rate
Santa Barbara County 7.75%
Gaviota 7.75%
Lompoc 7.75%
Buellton 7.75%
Solvang 7.75%
Guadalupe 8%
Santa Barbara 8.75%
Santa Maria 8.75%
Carpinteria 9%
Download PDF City of Lompoc - Measure I2020 Fact Sheet

