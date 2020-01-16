City of Lompoc creates informational website for sales tax ballot measure

The city of Lompoc has created a website, among other resources, to give residents access to information related to the sales tax measure that will be on the state primary ballot, a city spokeswoman announced Wednesday.

Measure I2020, which will ask voters whether to raise the city’s sales tax by 1%, will be on the March 3 ballot.

The new informational website can be accessed at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/city-clerk/march-3-2020-sales-tax-measure-information.

The move was made “to ensure that the community has access to thorough, accurate information” about the measure, according to the city.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the website, the city also has created a pamphlet, and will be making other resources available, the spokeswoman said.

The informational pamphlet on Measure I2020 is available on the city’s website, at cityoflompoc.com, and will be sent to city residences, according to the spokeswoman. The pamphlet also can be picked up at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Library and other city facilities.