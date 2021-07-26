In July 1946, Guadalupe residents voted in favor of incorporation, leading to the election of the city's first council members and its recognition as an independent municipality in Santa Barbara County.
Seventy-five years later, Guadalupe leaders of today are preparing for a celebration of the city's diamond anniversary that will recognize its rich history while also looking ahead to its continued growth.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8, a one-mile stretch of Guadalupe Street from Highway 166 to 11th Street will be closed to cars and open to over 40 vendors, three stages, food trucks, bounce houses and outdoor activities for bikers and pedestrians to enjoy.
The event will be an Open Streets festival similar to what was held in Santa Maria in 2019, with the goal of creating a pedestrian-friendly public space where people can come together to play, exercise and get to know the city's local businesses and new developments, Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian said.
"We want to highlight the positive things in the community," said Julian, adding that new businesses including a wine grotto and various eateries are coming to the city. "We’re letting people know we’re open and we’re growing."
Planning for the event began somewhat last-minute over the course of the past month after the state lifted COVID-19 restrictions, according to Tom Brandeberry, president and CEO of local nonprofit Los Amigos de Guadalupe.
Despite the short time frame, 46 vendors and nearly 30 sponsors have reached out to support and participate in the event as of Friday, he said.
"When we started seeing the tiers changing and started seeing the announcement that all the mandates would go away June 15, we started to think, 'This could be real,'" Brandeberry said. "The interest in this event has just been enormous. There’s lots of people that are totally interested in getting out and doing something."
While the event schedule remains to be finalized, currently planned performances include traditional dance by local youth through Ballet Folklórico el Padrecito as well as music from Central Coast dance band Steppin' Out.
Booths run by various restaurants and other businesses will operate throughout the day and offer activities of their own such as table tennis, a bike rodeo, skateboarding and bike repair. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available to residents at the event, Julian said.
In an effort to recognize those with a special place in the city's history, officials sought out the city's oldest resident to serve as the grand marshal for the parade and found 101-year-old Guadalupe resident and World War II veteran Joseph Valentino Sauceda, who will fill the role with his family by his side.
"It's little things like that that make this event unique," Brandeberry said.
Residents will also have the opportunity to participate in an Infinity Healing Ceremony focused on honoring those who have died from COVID-19. The first iteration of the ceremony, organized by a group of Santa Barbara County nonprofits, was held in Solvang earlier this month.
City leaders hope the anniversary celebration will give the community a chance to get out and enjoy one another's company after a difficult 16 months.
"This will be our first at-large community gathering after a difficult year. I hope this event brings joy to all that come as we have all endured many challenges with the pandemic," Guadalupe City Councilwoman Liliana Cardenas said.
Public transportation on the Guadalupe Flyer system will be free on Aug. 8 to encourage residents to attend the celebration, Brandeberry said.
For more information about the 75th anniversary celebration, visit www.guadalupe75.com.