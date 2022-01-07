The City of Buellton is hosting an emergency response training for members of the community free of cost on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Willemsen Ranch, 202 Dairyland Rd., Buellton.
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program offers an education in disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact the local area, as well as training in basic disaster response skills.
For more information, contact Linda Reid, City Clerk/ Human Resources Director at 805-686-7424.
'We're open, and we’re staying open': Santa Ynez Valley schools commit to staying open despite climbing COVID cases
Santa Ynez Valley school campuses welcomed students back to class on Monday after a two-week holiday break that included time spent with family and friends amid a growing concern about increasing numbers of COVID cases in Santa Barbara County.
More than 400 lives were touched in the Santa Ynez Valley through the Central Coast Toys for Tots campaign which culminated over the weekend with a “Fulfill-A-Wish” event hosted by Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People on Friday and Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang.