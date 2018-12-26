Three city managers, an interim city manager and a former city manager are scheduled to participate in a forum at the Economic Forecast Project Midyear Report set for Thursday, Jan. 17, in Solvang.
The annual invitation-only event at The Alisal, 1054 Alisal Road, will start at 4:30 p.m. with a reception, followed at 5:30 by a presentation on the economy and the city managers’ panel discussion.
Peter Rupert, director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, will offer the latest information on the national, state and local economies — their recent performance and outlook for the future.
City managers slated to participate include Jason Stilwell of Santa Maria, Jim Throop of Lompoc and Marc Bierdzinski of Buellton, along with Rick Haydon, interim city manager of Solvang.
Brad Vidro, the recently retired Solvang city manager, will serve as moderator for the panel.