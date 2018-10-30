Looking to build on 28 years of public service, Guadalupe mayoral candidate Ariston Julian hopes to help raise city revenues, support youth recreation programs and encourage more businesses to move into Guadalupe.
Born and raised in Guadalupe, Julian graduated from Righetti High and attended Hancock College. “During the Vietnam era, we had the draft,” Julian said. “After two years at Hancock College, I had a batting average of .512 and a grade point average of 1.2 so I wasn’t going to go anywhere with that (low GPA). So I lost my deferment.”
Julian — who now works as a facility director for Community Health Centers — joined the Air Force in 1968 and was stationed in Merced for four years as a B-52 bomber. Following his time in the Air Force, Julian attended Fresno State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in social welfare and a master’s degree in social work. In 1975, Julian moved back the Central Coast and, in 1980, Julian joined the City Council.
A longtime city councilman, Julian is the sole candidate for Guadalupe mayor in the November election.
Youth recreation will be a priority for Julian as the next mayor of Guadalupe.
“When I was raised in the city, there was always sports, there was always activity,” Julian said. “I lived across from Mary Buren [Elementary School], which at the time was a lighted baseball field. So that always was ingrained in my soul — if it wasn’t for athletics, I wouldn’t have gone through school. I would probably have been carrying a gun in Vietnam. Sports helped me do that.”
Julian said the renovation of LeRoy Park, which will be funded with a Community Development Block Grant awarded to Guadalupe, will help ensure youth have adequate recreation options in the city.
During his 28 years on the council, Julian said the city has faced challenges that include staff changes and inadequate revenue.
“In being involved with the city for almost 30 years, we’ve had 14 city administrators, we’ve had 10 police chiefs, we’ve had six finance directors — when you have that much change, someone sits there for a little while and goes superficially and says, ‘Here’s our financial stuff,’ but doesn’t dig deep," he said.
The most problematic financial challenge Guadalupe will have to address is the city's reliance on various enterprise funds to cover General Fund obligations, Julian said.
He said the Pasadera housing development, which is located near the intersection of highways 166 and 1, will provide a significant amount of property tax revenue to the city. But Julian acknowledged the city cannot rely on Pasadera — which will eventually consist of 800 homes — to solve Guadalupe's problems.
Increasing revenue from sales taxes will be necessary for the city's financial future, Julian said. “We need to maintain our downtown area — that has to be fixed up, and by fixing up, I mean having businesses back in there. We need to be able to bring in local sales tax.”
Additionally, to help Guadalupe businesses thrive, the city needs to have a mercantile association or chamber of commerce, Julian said.
“We, the city, need to look into what can we do to enhance businesses coming into town,” he said. “With that 17 acres of commercial space coming into Pasadera, we’re talking about bringing in a new market, perhaps. We need a larger market for people to shop.”