City erects lighted signs directing social distancing
City erects lighted signs directing social distancing

Lighted social distancing sign

A lighted sign reminding residents of the order to maintain 6 feet of social distancing during the coronavirus emergency sits on Broadway just south of Main Street on Friday.

 Contributed Photo

To remind Santa Marians about the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the city placed three large lighted digital message boards along Broadway, which doubles as Highway 135.

The signs reading “Practice Social Distancing” and “Social Distance 6 FT” are located on Broadway at Stowell Road, by Battles Road and near Main Street, which is also Highway 166 West, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

He added residents can find updates about city services during the COVID-19 crisis at www.cityofsantamaria.org/coronavirus.

Local business owners can find resources at https://santamaria.com/coronavirus-resources.

For more information about coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, visit www.publichealthsbc.org

For more information, contact van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.

Concerned about COVID-19?

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

