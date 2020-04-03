City erects lighted signs directing social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To remind Santa Marians about the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the city placed three large lighted digital message boards along Broadway, which doubles as Highway 135.

The signs reading “Practice Social Distancing” and “Social Distance 6 FT” are located on Broadway at Stowell Road, by Battles Road and near Main Street, which is also Highway 166 West, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

He added residents can find updates about city services during the COVID-19 crisis at www.cityofsantamaria.org/coronavirus.

Local business owners can find resources at https://santamaria.com/coronavirus-resources.

For more information about coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, visit www.publichealthsbc.org

For more information, contact van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.

