Citizens rally in Santa Maria to reopen California’s economy

About 50 protesters gathered near the Betteravia and Bradley roads intersection Saturday to rally for reopening California’s economy and ending coronavirus restrictions in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders.
People of all ages waved American flags and held up signs with such messages as “All jobs and freedoms are essential,” “Open up California,” “Give us our freedom back,” “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful tyranny” and “Quarantine the sick, not the healthy.”
Guest Commentary - Gov. Gavin Newsom has told everyone who doesn’t have an “essential” job to stay home and protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. If they must venture out, he lectured, stay 6 feet from anyone.
Beaches in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will remain open. The news was part of a clarification from the governor's office Thursday regarding a memo provided Wednesday to the California Police Chiefs Association stating that all state beaches would be closed effective Friday, May 1.