Citizens rally in Santa Maria to reopen California’s economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

About 50 protesters gathered near the Betteravia and Bradley roads intersection Saturday to rally for reopening California’s economy and ending coronavirus restrictions in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders.

People of all ages waved American flags and held up signs with such messages as “All jobs and freedoms are essential,” “Open up California,” “Give us our freedom back,” “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful tyranny” and “Quarantine the sick, not the healthy.”

Some of the motorists who passed the protesters honked their horns and waved, a few holding up small American flags, while others simply stared or ignored the group.

Among those who showed up to greet protesters was Andy Caldwell, the Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District seat in the November election.

The rally was part of a movement of Freedom Rallies around the state demanding the government reopen businesses and public facilities to get the economy moving and put people back to work.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.