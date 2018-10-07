Citizens of Santa Barbara County still have time to register to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election.
County Registrar of Voters Joseph Holland said the deadline to register vote in the election is Monday, Oct. 22, and it can be done online or in-person.
Eligible citizens can complete an online form on the Secretary of State’s Office website at registertovote.ca.gov.
Holland said most libraries, post offices and Department of Motor Vehicle offices have voter registration forms citizens can fill out and file in-person at a County Registrar of Voters Office.
In the North County, citizens can register in the Registrar of Voters Office in Suite 134 of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
In the South County, citizens can register in the Registrar of Voters office at 4440‐A Calle Real at Honor Farm Road in Santa Barbara.
Holland noted that citizens who have had a name change or moved to a new address since they last registered must reregister to vote.
Registration status can be verified on the Registrar of Voters Office website at www.sbcvote.com by clicking the “Voter Registration Lookup” link.
To be eligible to vote in California, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of California, 18 years of age or older on Election Day, not currently imprisoned or on parole for a felony conviction of a felony and not currently found to be mentally incompetent by a court of law.
Individuals who have been incarcerated can find out more about their rights by visiting the Secretary of State's Voting Rights for Californians with Criminal Convictions or Detained in Jail or Prison at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/voting-california/who-can-vote-california/voting-rights-californians/.