Pioneer Valley’s boys water polo team made sure Wednesday night that its first playoff game in school history was a success.
Moises Ruelas helped lead a stout Panthers defense, Adrian Eisner scored three goals and the No. 5 Panthers beat No. 12 Bakersfield Stockdale 7-5 at Pioneer Valley in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.
Besides his work on defense, Ruelas scored two goals. James Blumenthal and Cayden Villalobos each scored a goal for the Panthers, and PV goalkeeper Moises Padilla made five saves.