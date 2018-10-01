Native American dancing, singing and drumming will be on display during the 23rd annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow this weekend at Live Oak Campground east of Cachuma Lake.
The two-day gathering, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, is open to the public, said a spokesman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
A gourd dance at noon, followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m., will mark each day’s start of the pow-wow, the largest cultural event of the year held by the Santa Ynez Chumash tribe.
“Our annual pow-wow gives us the opportunity to gather with tribes from throughout North America and honor our Native American heritage,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman. “We’re especially thankful to the elders who attend and teach our next generation of youth about carrying on our Native American traditions.”
The Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow draws members of tribal nations from across the United States and Canada to participate in dancing and drumming competitions.
Dancing categories include traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle dress, buckskin and cloth dancing, with more than $50,000 in prize money offered.
The gathering will also feature Native American food and crafts booths.
A committee of Chumash tribal volunteers plan, organize and operate the two-day event.
The committee’s goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while also promoting native self-reliance and pride, Kahn said.
In keeping with the tribe’s commitment to be environmental stewards, the event will be a zero-waste and non-Styrofoam event, he added.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles, support the event’s green vendors and dispose of trash in the proper receptacle bins.
Admission is free, but parking costs $5. The fee for camping is $35.
To reach Live Oak Campground from Santa Ynez, take Highway 154 east and go approximately 5.3 miles past the entrance to Cachuma Lake Recreation Area and turn left at the entrance to Rancho San Marcos Golf Course.
Then make an immediate left onto Live Oak Road and follow it to the campground.
For more information on the pow-wow, call (805) 688-7997 or visit santaynezchumash.org/powwow.html.