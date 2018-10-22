After more than a decade of planning, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will break ground on a long-awaited museum and cultural center in November on 6.9 acres adjacent to Highway 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Plans for the $32 million Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center were unveiled Monday during an event at the Chumash Tribal Hall attended by tribal leaders, project overseers and community officials. Construction is expected to take two years.
Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn told the gathering that during the 12 years of research and engineering that have gone into planning the project, close partnerships have been made.
"With the representation of our city leaders and our tourism leaders, we know this will be a strong partnership that we will all be able to take advantage of for many generations," said Kahn. "We're proud of the team we've assembled."
Under the guidance of Steve Davis, with Summit Project Management of Culver City, Kahn said the museum's advisory team has been served well. Summit offers a range of interdisciplinary services such as construction, project management, master planning and cost control.
Architect Johnpaul Jones and Project Manager Bruce Arnold, of Seattle-based Jones & Jones, were chosen in 2014 to create the museum's renderings and elaborate museum models.
Jones explained that the difference between the project and others that might be similar, is scale.
"Most of the structures that you see in other parks and museums, those 'Aps (dome-shaped shelters made with willow poles and tule) are 8 feet-by-8 feet. But in our research, we found that the Chumash built ceremonial structures 40-50 feet in diameter and 40-50 feet in height. It was real architecture. There will be no other museum like this on the West Coast," he said.
According to the Museum Advisory Committee, almost half of the acreage will include a two-story, 14,000 square-foot Welcome House, where visitors will begin their museum tour. And symbolically, a series of five houses, The Heritage House, Traditional Tule House, Samala Language House, and a Tomol House, will form a village.
The curated museum layout and programming will aim to most effectively -- and authentically -- tell the Chumash story. Retails shops will be built in a second-phase in a few years, according to Arnold.
Adjacent to the museum will be a 3.5-acre cultural park that features an amphitheater for storytelling. The museum's landscaping will feature traditional foliage that was gathered for food, medicine and for the making of items used in everyday life.
The museum is seeking to become one of the first LEED-certified tribal museums in the United States, featuring high-efficiency systems to protect the tribe's artifact collection, locally sourced materials -- like stone from the Santa Ynez River, and landscape irrigation that uses recycled water.
With the planning phase complete, the construction process will be handed off to Santa Barbara-based construction company Armstrong Associates. Earl Armstrong said given their previous projects such as Santa Barbara's Moxi Museum and Cottage Hospital, this project is a special one.
Kathleen Conti, director of museum programs, research and resources, explained that the Museum Advisory Committee, originally formed in 2006, has worked hard to develop and reflect the story of the Chumash.
"Not the one told by academics, but the one told by the ancestors," she said. Some of the important steps leading up to the building phase, Conti said, included traveling to other museums, viewing items made by tribal ancestors.
"On one trip alone, we visited five museums in three states, meeting with 24 incredible curators." To which Kahn added, "It was exhausting, but amazing."
The first phase of the construction project is expected to break ground mid-November and take two years to complete.