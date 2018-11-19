The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians announced Friday they filed a lawsuit against several Southern California cardrooms.
In a joint announcement, the tribes said the suit is not challenging the right of the businesses to operate but is challenging their noncompliance with state law.
The complaint filed in San Diego County Superior Court alleges the defendant cardrooms and unnamed third-party proposition players violate the California Constitution, Gambling Control Act and Penal Code by offering house-banked and percentage card games.
“It is unlawful for cardrooms to operate house-banked and percentage card games,” said Kenneth Kahn, chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It’s a problem we’ve been addressing for years through the administrative process, all to no avail.
“We are now forced to challenge this through the courts,” he said. “We are simply asking that cardrooms comply with the law.”
The 12 corporations listed in the lawsuit are all private, for-profit businesses.
The complaint’s allegations against the defendants include public nuisance and unfair competition.
In 2000, California voters approved Proposition 1A, which authorized the governor to negotiate with only federally recognized Indian tribes to offer banked and percentage card games on Indian lands in accordance with state and federal law.
The complaint seeks injunctive relief to prohibit the defendants from offering banked and percentage card games and legal relief for the financial losses of business and governmental revenue, tribal employment opportunities and goodwill.
“If the California Department of Justice and the Gambling Control Commission would have enforced the current laws that exist, we would not have taken this action,” said Bo Mazzetti, chairman of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians.
“We have been trying to work with the state for over 13 years on this issue,” he said. “Unfortunately, this lack of enforcement gives us no other option but to pursue legal remedies.”
The corporations listed in the lawsuit are Larry Flynt and Larry Flynt Revocable Trust, Casino LLC, Eldorado Enterprises dba Hustler Casino, California Commerce Club Inc. dba Commerce Casino, the Bicycle Casino LP, Hawaiian Gardens Casino, Hollywood Park Casino Co. Inc., Oceans 11 Casino Inc., Players Poker Club Inc., Stones South Bay Corp., Celebrity Casinos Inc. and Sahara Dunes Casino LP.
Unnamed defendants in the suite are third-party proposition players John Does 1 through 25 and Green and Red Companies I through XXV.
The tribes are represented by Scott Crowell of Crowell Law Offices Tribal Advocacy Group, Todd Kartchner from Fennemore Craig, P.C., Attorney General Denise Turner Walsh from the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Richard Wideman.