The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Environmental Department will host its annual free Chumash Earth Day celebration Saturday at Kitiyepumu’ Park on the tribe’s Santa Ynez reservation at 100 Via Juana Lane.
The zero-waste event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature activities for all ages, including tree plantings, arts and crafts, special appearances by Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear, a live performance by local musician Dewey Roberts, raffle prizes and a food truck with items for sale from Point Break Pizza.
Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians named 2019 Champions by Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara
The event is open to the public, and free parking will be available at the Tribal Hall, with shuttle service to Kitiyepumu’ Park.
Local businesses and organizations planning to participate include Caltrans, U.S. Forest Service, Friends of the California Condors, Green Business of Santa Barbara County, Los Padres ForestWatch, the Center for Sustainable Energy, C.A.R.E.4Paws, Rincon-Vitova Insectaries, Santa Ynez Solar and doTerra essential oils.
For more information, contact Keri Dodson at 805-688-7997 or kdodson@santaynezchumash.org.
The Environmental Department was established by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Tribal Government in 1998 to prepare tribal lands for environmental adaptation, protect and regenerate natural resources and cultivate the connection between culture, spirit and community through collaboration and education.
The department implements education and outreach, zero-waste, water resources, climate adaptation and habitat restoration programs for the tribal community.
For more information about its programs, visit www.syceo.org.