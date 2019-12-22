Chumash donate $25,000 to local Toys for Tots program

Before pop and R&B group 98 Degrees were to take the stage and perform at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Room on Dec. 6, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced a donation of $25,000 to the local Toys for Tots campaign.

First Sergeant, retired, Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County, and 1st Vice Commander Nathaniel Taylor accepted the donation check from Kathy Marshall of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Over the past 16 years, the support of the Santa Ynez Chumash has been very instrumental to the Toys for Tots program,” Kennedy said. “Their partnership with the Marine Corps League has continually provided monetary support to purchase toys and books for children in Santa Barbara County. Every child deserves a gift for Christmas, and because of the tribe’s annual donations, the Toys for Tots program in Santa Barbara County has flourished.”