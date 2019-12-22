Chumash donate $25,000 to local Toys for Tots program

Kathy Marshall of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, middle, presents the tribe's $25,000 donation to 1st Sgt. (retired) Soledad Kennedy, left, and 1st Vice Commander Nathaniel Taylor of the Central Coast Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign.

Before pop and R&B group 98 Degrees were to take the stage and perform at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Room on Dec. 6, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced a donation of $25,000 to the local Toys for Tots campaign.

First Sergeant, retired, Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County, and 1st Vice Commander Nathaniel Taylor accepted the donation check from Kathy Marshall of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Over the past 16 years, the support of the Santa Ynez Chumash has been very instrumental to the Toys for Tots program,” Kennedy said. “Their partnership with the Marine Corps League has continually provided monetary support to purchase toys and books for children in Santa Barbara County. Every child deserves a gift for Christmas, and because of the tribe’s annual donations, the Toys for Tots program in Santa Barbara County has flourished.”

Since 2004, the Chumash Casino Resort has designated a December concert to bring awareness to the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, which serves families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through partnerships with local agencies, such as Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, the Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF Program and the Boys & Girls Club.

“We have been proud to partner with Toys for Tots throughout the years, and we support our local chapter’s efforts to help make the holiday season a little bit brighter for children in our county,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Since its first benefit concert in 2004, this year’s donation brings the tribe’s total contributions to Toys for Tots, to $400,000.

For more information on how to donate a toy or make a monetary donation, visit www.toysfortots.org.

