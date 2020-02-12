Chumash donate $100K to Camp Rancho Alegre rebuild; Outdoor School on track for October reopening

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated $100,000 to the Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp reconstruction project, bringing the total in the $18 million rebuild campaign to $13.5 million, according to Carlos Cortez, scout executive and CEO of the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

A reopening of the the Boy Scout camp's Outdoor School, which burned in the 2017 Whittier Fire, is on track for October, and light usage of the campgrounds by Scouts is expected this summer, Cortez said.

Approaching the three-year anniversary of the fire, which charred more than 18,000 acres in the Santa Ynez Mountains, destroyed 16 homes near Highway 154 and decimated 47 of the 50 structures at Camp Rancho Alegre, Cortez said the long and arduous fundraising process has offered many lessons and created a renewed sense of community.