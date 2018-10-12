California-style Native American singing and dancing will be showcased Saturday when the 12th annual Chumash Culture Day takes place from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Chumash Reservation.
The event, which is free and open to the public of all ages, will also include arts, crafts, food booths and basket-making demonstrations.
“Our annual Chumash Culture Day is always a special event because it presents a perfect opportunity for the public to visit our reservation and experience our culture and traditions,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
The event will begin with a blessing, followed by an honoring of elders, Kahn said.
California native dancing and singing will be presented from 2 to 5 p.m. and again, following a dinner break, from 6 to 9 p.m.
A traditional Handgame Tournament will start at 5 p.m., with teams competing for $1,000 first-place, $750 second-place and $500 third-place prizes.
Chumash Culture Day is sponsored by the Tribal Elders Council, is a division of the tribal government that is responsible for preserving cultural resources and maintaining the tribe's heritage, history and traditions, and the Cultural Department of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
The Chumash Reservation is located at 100 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez.
For more information, call the Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Hall at 805-688-7997.