The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Santa Barbara County Fire Department will unveil a new fire truck with an open house and reception Monday, Oct. 1, at Station 30 in Solvang.
Tours of the station, which was renovated to accommodate the longer aerial ladder truck, will be available, and appetizers and refreshments will be served during the event from 4 to 6 p.m.
Tribal leaders, County Fire and government officials and local dignitaries are scheduled to attend the open house that’s open to the public.
The tribe purchased the $1.2 million ladder truck to help fight any fires that might break out at the Chumash Casino Resort’s 12-story hotel.
But it will also be available for potential fires in three-story hotels located in Solvang and Buellton as well as other tall structures throughout the Valley.
Station 30 is located behind Solvang City Hall at 1644 Oak St and faces Second Street.