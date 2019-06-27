Jonata Middle School students now have an additional 48 new Google Chromebooks to use for schoolwork following a delivery from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation. The donation, valued at more than $13,000, was the fulfillment of a grant request made by the Buellton school, which submitted an application through the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program for the 2018-19 school year, a tribe spokesman said.