California ballots now in voters hands include two propositions which could alter the face of legal gambling in the state, but only one is supported by Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which operates the only casino on the Central Coast.
The tribe joins others across the state to support in-person betting on sports at tribal casinos and racetracks, and the legalization of dice games such as craps as proposed by Proposition 26, according to Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Chairman Kenneth Kahn.
If passed, the proposition would also legalize traditional roulette, currently played in California with cards rather than the unpredictable bouncing ball.
The coalition of tribes does not support Proposition 27, which seeks to legalize online sports betting. Kahn said such a move would weaken the job market in California by replacing in-person gaming with online gaming, take profits to out-of-state operators, software companies and designers, and lack real regulation.
“Sports gaming is allowed in more than half of the states in the nation. In California, it’s evident that it will be here eventually. For us, we want to make sure we regulate it, use caution in how it enters our markets and how it compliments the booking gaming industry that exists rather than hinders it,” Kahn said.
Live gaming on Native lands is highly regulated, he said.
“At the brick-and-mortar, you have security to make sure you’re of age to enter the facility, there’s security at access points, personnel checking IDs to make sure you’e 21 and older to gamble or to have an alcoholic beverage. For us, that’s a lot more easily regulated, a lot more clear than online gaming,” Kahn said.
The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation was established and officially recognized by the federal government on Dec. 27, 1901. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution. Like taxes collected in any city, county, or state government, sales, use and transient occupancy taxes raised on Native lands help cover emergency services, law enforcement, education and healthcare programs.
“Tribes don’t pay state taxes, but tribes don’t receive California funding either, so our funding goes to our constituents. The City of Solvang doesn’t pay state taxes, but the people who work there do. The economic impact includes all our employees who do pay state taxes. If we’re shopping at our local eateries and supermarkets, we pay the same taxes as everyone else and we’re supporting the valley community as a whole,” Kahn said.
The nearest card rooms to the Chumash Casino are Central Coast Casino in Grover Beach, Players Casino in Ventura, and Outlaws Card Parlour in Atascadero. None returned requests for comment.
PROPOSITION 26
According to the California Offices of the Attorney General, Prop. 26, if passed, would amend the state constitution and statutory law to allow players 21 years and older to bet on sports “at American Indian gaming casinos and licensed racetracks in California.”
It would also “tax profits derived from sports betting at racetracks at 10 percent,” and it would “legalize roulette and dice games, such as craps, at tribal casinos.”
The measure defines sports betting as “wagering on the results of professional, college or amateur sport and athletic events with the exception of high school sports and events featuring a California college team.”
According to Ballotpedia, 36 states allow sports betting.
Funds raised would be divided between the California Department of Health (15 percent) for “researching, developing, and implementing programs for problem gambling prevention and mental health and providing grants to local governments to address problem gambling and mental health,"; the Bureau of Gambling Control (15 percent) for enforcing and implementing sports wagering and other forms of gaming within the state; and the state’s General Fund (70 percent).
Proposition 26 would also allow tribal casinos to offer roulette and dice games once tribal-state compacts are amended.
“The California Constitution says no ball or dice games. That wasn’t amended back in the Prop. 5 and 1A days when compacts became a reality for tribes in partnership with the State of California. Some would say it’s an antiquated law. We already have the games. The only difference will be there’s a dice and ball in place of cards on those games,” Kahn said.
Currently, the Chumash Casino does not offer craps.
“At one time, we had one with the card replacement, but it wasn’t an amenity that was extremely popular. But (Prop. 26) gives other properties the ability to play the game the traditional way it was known for,” Kahn said.
In addition, Kahn emphasized, the law includes a clause that requires accountability for non-tribal card rooms.
“This is an important clause within the initiative because it holds card rooms accountable to operate to the letter of the law,” Kahn said.
He claimed the card rooms don’t play fair, which negatively impacts more heavily regulated Indian gaming facilities.
“It ultimately takes jobs away from our rural communities. We’ve had huge negative economic impacts with the surrounding card rooms. That’s less money in our community, less for emergency services, law enforcement, healthcare and education programs. They’re breaking the law … We’re regulated by the 1988 Indian Gaming Regulatory Act … We are just trying to hold card rooms accountable,” Kahn said.
The Yes on 26, No on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming, supported by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Federated Indians of Graton Ranchería, and the Barona Band of Mission Indians raised nearly $123.4 million for the cause, the state reported.
The top donors to the opposition were gambling-related companies including California Commerce Club, Inc. which provides facilities for card games legal in the City of Commerce, Hawaiian Gardens Casino which operates a card room in Los Angeles County, and Knighted Ventures LLC which provides third-party proposition player services to card rooms throughout the state.
PROPOSITION 27
According to the California Legislative Analyst, Prop. 27 would allow licensed tribes or gambling companies to offer online sports betting over the internet and mobile devices to people 21 years old or older on non-tribal lands in California.
Those who offer the games would be required to pay the state a share of sports bets made. A new state unit would be created to regulate online sports betting. New ways to reduce illegal online sports betting would be available.
The law establishes a trust fund, 85 percent of which after administrative costs must be used to “deliver permanent and interim housing, including rental assistance, supportive services, and operating subsidies or reserves for these purposes.”
The funds would have to be made available to cities, counties and continuums of care for those purposes, and could also be used for “improving outcomes for people experiencing homelessness who need access to mental health, substance use disorder treatment, and service enhanced housing.”
“We are a definite ‘no’ on Prop. 27, which is online gaming, and which is funded by out-of-state corporations. It’s a direct attack on working Californians,” Kahn said.
According to the Secretary of State, Prop. 27 top contributors are New York City-based FanDuel Sports Book, Boston-based DraftKings, New Jersey-based BetMGM, Philadelphia-based Penn Interactive, and Rhode Island-based Bally’s Interactive.
“Corporations are hiding behind the homelessness issue and saying they’re going to solve it. There are a lot of folks coming from out of town trying to pass an online bill when very little money will stay in the state,” Kahn said.
Of the 112 federally recognized tribes in California, a little over half offer games at 82 casino gaming locations.
“Collectively, we have a $20 billion impact on the state’s economy. Our brick-and-mortar (gaming facilities) employ 124,000 people, so our concern is that online platforms are going to take jobs away from hard-working Californians,” Kahn said.
Kahn said the tribes are also concerned that online gaming won’t be able to regulate who plays the game.
“Prop. 27 puts a gambling device in every household. That means on every phone, laptop, video device within the home, and that’s a big concern. Gaming in California is predominantly tribal, and regulation is extremely important to us. It certainly erodes the credibility if we’re not able to make sure games are regulated,” he said.
He added tribal gaming facilities are regulated by legal agreements between state and tribal governments, and gaming commissions for each facility.
In addition, through the tribal nations’ own revenue sharing trust fund, every California tribe that doesn’t have gaming also gets a share of gaming tribes’ revenue.
For more information about these and other ballot initiatives, including arguments for and against, visit https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/