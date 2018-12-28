Chumash Casino Resort recently donated $5,086 to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara after raising the money through its second annual “Project Pink.”
Silvana Kelly, executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center, accepted the donation Dec. 18 at the casino amid a display of pink cakes, cookies, pies and other pastries sold through the resort's food outlets during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
“This gave our team members an opportunity to engage guests about the importance of breast cancer awareness while raising funds for a great resource in our community,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
Selling the pink treats helped raise awareness about the Breast Cancer Resource Center and its services, and a portion of the sales proceeds was earmarked for the center.
Kelly said the resort’s “Project Pink” created a partnership between the center and the Chumash tribe.
“And when they help spread the word that the Breast Cancer Resource Center is available to women who need support, the Chumash become an extension of that support service,” Kelly said.
“I believe when you share the information about us, you become a part of our circle of healing hands,” she told casino representatives. “We don’t exist without support and without people knowing that we’re here to support them.”
Since 1997, the Breast Cancer Resource Center has served as a clearinghouse of information, personal support and referral for women diagnosed with breast cancer or dealing with benign breast health issues.
The center provides one-on-one peer-counseling, support groups, a buddy mentor program, a lending library and a suite of such services as meditation, reflexology, Reiki and art therapy, as well as educational outreach programs about breast health and early detection screening.
For more information on the Breast Cancer Resource Center, visit www.bcrc.org.