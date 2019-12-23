Chumash Casino Resort's Project Pink campaign donates $12K to local cancer program

Thanks to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Project Pink campaign which raised money for breast cancer awareness through the sale of pink-colored pastries, desserts, snacks and drinks in its food outlets during the month of October, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara became the recipients of a surprise donation.

The Center held its 12th annual Thrive Fashion Show recently at the Hilton Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara.

Paul Hohe, director of food and beverage at the resort, announced at the Thrive Fashion Show that this year’s Project Pink efforts raised more than $6,000, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation issued a matching grant, which allowed him to present a donation of $12,234 to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.