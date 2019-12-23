Chumash Casino Resort's Project Pink campaign donates $12K to local cancer program

Thanks to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Project Pink campaign which raised money for breast cancer awareness through the sale of pink-colored pastries, desserts, snacks and drinks in its food outlets during the month of October, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara became the recipients of a surprise donation.
The Center held its 12th annual Thrive Fashion Show recently at the Hilton Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara.
Paul Hohe, director of food and beverage at the resort, announced at the Thrive Fashion Show that this year’s Project Pink efforts raised more than $6,000, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation issued a matching grant, which allowed him to present a donation of $12,234 to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.
“I was shocked,” said Silvana Kelly, executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC). “I thought we were only getting ‘Project Pink’ cupcakes to share with the Thrive event guests. I wasn’t expecting a financial donation – and to be so huge. It was a nice surprise. It’s been a challenging fundraising year for us, so this will give a good shot in the arm to our budget for programs and services.”
Since 1997 the Center has acted as a clearinghouse of information, personal support through peer-counseling, and a referral service conduit for women diagnosed with breast cancer or dealing with benign breast health issues. The BCRC has served as a vital community resource in helping clients navigate and understand the disease management process and bridging gaps in emotional care and education.
To support the BCRC’s mission, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians designated the center as the beneficiary for this year’s Project Pink campaign.
“Our food and beverage department put a lot of thought and creativity into ways of making special items for our guests, all while raising money and awareness for a great organization,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “From bakers to wait staff to baristas, and most importantly our guests, everyone played a part in the success of Project Pink.”
To learn more about the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara or to make a contribution, visit bcrcsb.org.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.