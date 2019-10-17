Made of high-quality dark chocolate and airbrushed with pink, the edible purse creation is one of many rose-colored products the Chumash Casino Resort will be selling during the month of October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Chumash Casino Resort's Grains & Grounds sandwich shop will feature raspberry cheesecakes, pink velvet whoopee pies, strawberry cakes, pink chocolate-dipped cake pops, Mexican conchas and Rice Krispies treats, among many other items.
The Chumash Casino Resort will showcase their culinary skills for "Project Pink" during the month of October, by transforming sweet and savory treats into blush-colored works of art.
A colorful confectionery masterpiece — the pink purse crafted from hardened, sweet dark chocolate and airbrushed with pink, glittery glaze — sits awaiting its fate.
With one strike of a small wooden mallet, the chocolate shatters, revealing a dozen intricate chocolate ganache truffles coated in tempered chocolate.
In observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — the annual October campaign that aims to bring attention to the value of screening and early detection, and raise funds for cancer research — innovative chefs at the Chumash Casino Resort will showcase their skills for "Project Pink" by transforming sweet and savory treats into blush-colored works of art.
Chumash Casino Resort's Executive Pastry Chef Levi Richard, who has designed more than 20 pastries and desserts for Project Pink, including bubble gum meringue, a pistachio rosewater cake, a ruby chocolate and champagne cake, raspberry mouse with chocolate brownie, and his Jamaican coconut mousse cake — which is layered with key lime foam on the bottom, Jamaican jelly and coconut mousse around the outside, glazed with pink and a chocolate garnish on top — says the curated purse creation takes about two hours to make.
"As a chef you want people to admire how the creation looks, but if you don't try it, you're only halfway there," Richard said of his creation that looks almost too beautiful to consume. "We want everyone to enjoy them because they are all so delicious."
In addition to the delicious pink purse available for purchase ($50) through October, chocolate lovers can choose from special molds formed into a pink high heel shoe ($25) or a pink flat shoe ($20) — both containing six truffles.
According to Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, all pink-colored treats, including pastries, desserts, snacks and beverages, will be on sale at the Chumash Casino Resort and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.
“We have talented chefs at the Chumash Casino Resort who pour their creativity into everything they do, and it’s moments like these that give them a chance to shine for a great cause,” Kahn said. “All divisions of our Food and Beverage Department rise to the occasion for this annual fundraiser to make sure every guest who enters an eatery at the Chumash Casino Resort knows it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”
The special pink treasures will be sold throughout the resort including the Café, the Buffet, and the Grains & Grounds sandwich shop which will feature raspberry cheesecakes, pink velvet whoopee pies, strawberry cakes, pink chocolate-dipped cake pops, Mexican conchas and Rice Krispies treats, among many other items. The Center Bar and the food court are also offering delicacies such as pink-colored, rice-paper-wrapped eel sushi rolls; and the Willows restaurant will offer a lemon mousse drizzled with raspberry coulis and topped with a pink puff pastry.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez the Chumash Casino Resort is open 24/7 and is an age 21-and-older facility.
