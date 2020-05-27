Chumash Casino Resort doors to reopen June 10 with safety restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez will reopen its doors at noon June 10 with strict safety measures and cleaning procedures in place, a spokesman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced Wednesday.

Both the casino and resort have been closed for nearly 13 weeks as part of a statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The spokesman said the gaming floor will have reduced seating and protective barriers affixed. The food court will have fewer tables, and the Grains & Grounds eatery will be open.

However, the bingo sessions, Poker Room, Willows restaurant, café, buffet and spa as well as other tribal-owned properties — Hotel Corque, Hadsten House, Root 246 restaurant and the Kitá Wines tasting room — will remain temporarily closed.

“We stood with our community when we elected to close our doors back in March, and we continue to stand with them with the extreme business modifications we’ve made with health and safety in mind,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman.

Kahn said the modifications range from checking employees’ and guests’ temperatures to enhancing cleaning schedules, installing plexiglass barriers between slot machines, separating table game patrons and requiring guests and employees to wear masks.