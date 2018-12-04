The Chumash Casino Resort is giving away a gorgeous GranTurismo Maserati valued at over $150,000.
Additionally, they are featuring the Maserati inside a giant toy box in front of the casino. It's the first time the casino has given away a Maserati and the display is a sight to be seen, according to Leslie Sonnenklar, spokesperson for the casino.
But it's not just any Maserati. Over 70 years ago, Maserati put a race car engine into a luxurious coupe. Today's GranTurismo is that car's direct descendant, and the top of the Maserati line.
Built by Ferrari, the GranTurismo's engine makes 454 horsepower and 385 foot-pound of torque at 7,500 revolutions per minute. It rockets from 0 to 60 in 4.7 seconds and tops out at 187 mph.
To wager for the Italian super car, earn entries by playing with the CLUB indulge card through Jan. 27. The winner will be announced at 10 p.m. Jan. 27, and the winner must be present.
For more information, visit chumashcasino.com/drive-your-dreams.