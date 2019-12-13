Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Business Committee member Mike Lopez has been elected vice chairman of the California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) executive board.
According to CNIGA, Lopez, 50, was elected to the board in March as an at-large member serving Central District tribes for a two-year term.
CNIGA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting tribal sovereignty and Indian gaming on federally recognized Indian lands.
You have free articles remaining.
At the organization’s recent annual meeting, James Siva of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, who had served as CNIGA’s vice chairman, was elected as its new chairman, replacing the retiring longtime Chairman Steve Stallings. Lopez was voted to replace Siva as vice chair.
“It’s an honor and privilege to be elected vice chairman of CNIGA,” Lopez said. “As the largest regional gaming organization in the United States, CNIGA is a leading voice and forum on gaming issues, and I am proud to serve the organization.”
Lopez was elected to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians' Business Committee in 2015 after serving nearly a decade as Chairman of the Santa Ynez Gaming Commission. He is currently serving to his second two-year term on the Business Committee.