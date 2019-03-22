Mike Lopez, a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Business Committee, has been appointed to the California Nations Indian Gaming Association executive board.
Lopez, 49, was unanimously elected by the Central District tribes to serve a two-year term as the district’s at-large member of the CNIGA Executive Committee, a tribal spokeswoman said.
The position became vacant in December when James Siva from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians was elected vice chairman of the committee.
CNIGA, formed in 1988, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting tribal sovereignty and Indian gaming on federally recognized Indian lands.
The organization is composed of 38 federally recognized tribal governments, including the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
CNIGA acts as a planning and coordinating agency for legislative, policy, legal and communications efforts on behalf of its members and serves as an industry forum for information and resources.
“It’s an honor to join the board of an organization that has made such a positive impact on California tribes,” Lopez said. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the table and helping CNIGA in its mission to ensure Indian gaming continues to flourish and support tribes throughout the state.”
Lopez was elected to the Chumash Business Committee in 2015 after serving nearly a decade as chairman of the Santa Ynez Gaming Commission and was recently elected to his third two-year term on the committee.
Lopez also serves as a representative for the tribe’s education board as well as a board member for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians was officially recognized by the federal government in 1901 and remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation.