CHS Aquarium to host 'Channel Islands' open house

The Cabrillo High School Aquarium will hold an open house, themed "Exploring the Channel Islands," from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the on-campus facility.

At the free event, the students and staff at the aquarium will feature a wide variety of activities highlighting what makes the islands unique. Visitors will be able to help dig for the Arlington Springs Man, watch an engaging skit about the Channel Islands fox and learn how fisheries are managed around the islands.

As part of the largest exhibition of jellies between Long Beach and Monterey, the aquarium also will debut its brand-new purple-striped jellies and highlight the facility's new Interactive Tidepool Project.

For more information, contact Aquarium Director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org or 805-742-2888.

