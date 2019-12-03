{{featured_button_text}}

Small uniquely decorated Christmas trees have gone up at the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries as part of a festive annual fundraiser.

The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has brought back its Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees fundraiser, which benefits the Lompoc Library System. Patrons at both libraries are invited to view the trees, which will remain on display through Saturday, Dec. 14, atop shelves at both locations, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees of their choice for $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.

The trees, which are about 3 feet tall, were decorated by library patrons. The drawing for the raffles will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Winners need not be present.

The Lompoc Public Library is located at 501 E. North Ave. The Village Library is at 3755 Constellation Road.

The Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System is a volunteer nonprofit organization that supports the Lompoc-area libraries. All proceeds from the Christmas tree raffles will go toward library programs and services, according to the organization.

GALLERY: Check out these Lompoc Library Christmas tree displays from past years 

GALLERY: Lompoc Library Christmas tree display

Uniquely decorated tabletop Christmas trees are on display atop sections of shelves at the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village library branches as part of a festive raffle.

GALLERY: Lompoc Library tree raffle

The Friends of the Lompoc Library System is holding its annual Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees raffle, with all proceeds to benefit the Lompoc Library System. Members of the public can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees through Dec. 17 at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., and at the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road.

