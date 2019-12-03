Small uniquely decorated Christmas trees have gone up at the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries as part of a festive annual fundraiser.
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has brought back its Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees fundraiser, which benefits the Lompoc Library System. Patrons at both libraries are invited to view the trees, which will remain on display through Saturday, Dec. 14, atop shelves at both locations, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees of their choice for $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
The trees, which are about 3 feet tall, were decorated by library patrons. The drawing for the raffles will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Winners need not be present.
The Lompoc Public Library is located at 501 E. North Ave. The Village Library is at 3755 Constellation Road.
The Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System is a volunteer nonprofit organization that supports the Lompoc-area libraries. All proceeds from the Christmas tree raffles will go toward library programs and services, according to the organization.
The Lompoc Public Library System has announced the introduction of “Fine-Free Holidays,” a promotion in which late fees will be waived from Dec. 2 through Jan. 2 at all Lompoc library branches.
A tree decorated by the Valley of the Flowers Doll Club is on display at the Lompoc Library's Tabletop Christmas Trees display. The trees will raffled off to benefit the Lompoc Library and Village Library.
A tree decorated by the Lompoc Valley Medical Center is on display at the Lompoc Public Library as part of the annual Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees fundraiser. The trees will be raffled off to benefit the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village library branches.
A tree decorated by the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is on display at the Lompoc Library's Tabletop Christmas Trees display. The trees will raffled off to benefit the Lompoc Library and Village Library.
Uniquely decorated tabletop Christmas trees are on display atop sections of shelves at the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village library branches as part of a festive raffle.
Decorated trees are on display at the Lompoc Public Library, as part of the annual Decorated Christmas Trees fundraiser.
An entry by Rancho Purisima DAR is part of the decorated tabletop Christmas tree raffle hosted by the Friends of the Lompoc Library System to benefit the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries.
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System is holding its annual Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees raffle, with all proceeds to benefit the Lompoc Library System. Members of the public can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees through Dec. 17 at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., and at the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road.
