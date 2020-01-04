You are the owner of this article.
Christmas trees go up in flames at annual Solvang event

Christmas trees go up in flames at annual Solvang event

Santa Barbara County firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at Old Mission Santa Inés on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest celebration.

Hundreds of Santa Ynez Valley residents and visitors said farewell to 2019 and hello to 2020 on Friday night at the annual Christmas tree burn at Old Mission Santa Inés. The giant bonfire traditionally serves as the final event in Solvang's month-long Julefest celebration, gives the Santa Barbara County Fire Department an opportunity to educate the public about just how flammable Christmas trees can be and provides a venue for socializing and renewing friendships.

