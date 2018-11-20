The Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries are once again beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has brought back its annual Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees fundraiser, which benefits the Lompoc Library System. Patrons at both libraries are invited to view the trees, which are on display atop shelves at both locations, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees of their choice for $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
The trees, which are about 3 feet tall, will be on display until Saturday, Dec. 15, and the raffle winners will be chosen at 2 p.m. that same day. Winners need not be present.
The trees were purchased by the Friends organization and distributed to volunteer decorators.
Among those responsible for the decorated trees are: Melinda Aguirre, the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lee Edie and Denise LaLiberte, Alex Newman and Yvette Macias, Sandy’s Sewing Group, Valley of the Flowers Doll Club, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, and the “Material Girls.”
The Lompoc Public Library is located at 501 E. North Ave. The Village Library is at 3755 Constellation Road.
The Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System is a volunteer nonprofit organization with stated goals, according to the city of Lompoc’s website, to expand public awareness of the library’s services, facilities, and needs; stimulate gifts of books, magazines, special collections and monetary bequests; and participate in fundraising activities to provide support to the Lompoc-area libraries.